Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stake Lifted by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Portland General Electric makes up 2.1% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Portland General Electric worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POR. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 69.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Shares of POR stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $48.54. The stock had a trading volume of 250,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $57.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 69.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

