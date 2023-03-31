POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.52

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.52 and last traded at $70.44, with a volume of 124730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.71.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in POSCO in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in POSCO by 56.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in POSCO by 58.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in POSCO in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in POSCO by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

