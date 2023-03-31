POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.52

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.52 and last traded at $70.44, with a volume of 124730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
POSCO Stock Up 7.2 %
The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On POSCO
POSCO Company Profile
POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POSCO (PKX)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.