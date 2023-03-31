Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Postal Savings Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Postal Savings Bank of China alerts:

Postal Savings Bank of China Trading Up 3.1 %

Postal Savings Bank of China stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. Postal Savings Bank of China has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06.

Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.