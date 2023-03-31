Powerledger (POWR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.53 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Powerledger has a market cap of $90.13 million and $11.53 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Powerledger token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000667 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Powerledger has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Powerledger

Powerledger’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

