Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.53 and last traded at C$6.51. Approximately 4,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 19,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.37. The firm has a market cap of C$86.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.67.

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

