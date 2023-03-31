Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.02 and last traded at $44.02. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.65.

PMCUF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Pro Medicus in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Pro Medicus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04.

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

