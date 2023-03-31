Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.09-4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $680-688 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $679.79 million. Progress Software also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.88-0.92 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRGS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.20.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average is $51.77. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $258,761.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,020.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $621,028.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,967.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $258,761.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at $986,020.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,242. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,496,000.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Featured Stories

