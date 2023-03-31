Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $132.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.29.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $143.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.25. Progressive has a 1-year low of $106.35 and a 1-year high of $146.50. The company has a market cap of $84.17 billion, a PE ratio of 121.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,846.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,516 shares of company stock worth $7,230,138 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.