ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by CPR Investments Inc.

CPR Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 683,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,404 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up about 10.9% of CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. CPR Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth $9,081,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth $12,464,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 991,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,650,000 after buying an additional 61,223 shares during the period. Finally, Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth $6,436,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $15.21 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

