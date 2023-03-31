ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading Up 5.6%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Rating) were up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.51. Approximately 115,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 136,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 188,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

