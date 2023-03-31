ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,770,000 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 18,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,589,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. 133,157,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,903,578. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.32. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $69.55.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.