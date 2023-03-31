ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Down 2.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $13.69. 11,010,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 30,145,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 750.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth about $136,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.