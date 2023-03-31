ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €11.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PSM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.75) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.75) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.75) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Up 2.1 %

PSM opened at €9.40 ($10.11) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.98. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €6.44 ($6.92) and a 52 week high of €12.22 ($13.14). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.51.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

