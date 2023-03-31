Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.29

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.29 and last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 1626481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Provention Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Provention Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Provention Bio Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60.

Insider Transactions at Provention Bio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Provention Bio news, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $28,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,879,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $111,662,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $248,174.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,154,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,765,581 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

