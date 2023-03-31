PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Short Interest Update

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Price Performance

PIFMY stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $24.32.

About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk engages in the food manufacturing and processing business. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Branded Product, Bogasari, Agribusiness and Distribution. The Consumer Branded Products segment focuses on the production of consumer branded products, which include noodles, dairy, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, and beverages.

