PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Short Interest Update

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Price Performance
PIFMY stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $24.32.
About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk
