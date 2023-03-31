PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Blake D. Moret Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $2,483,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,175,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,023,059.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PTC Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PTC opened at $125.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.46 and a 200-day moving average of $122.10. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,405,000 after buying an additional 143,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,806,000 after buying an additional 358,134 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,380,000 after buying an additional 161,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,506,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,695,000 after buying an additional 190,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.