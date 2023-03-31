Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.50

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.66 ($0.08), with a volume of 1445899 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.80 ($0.08).

Purplebricks Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The company has a market cap of £20.43 million, a P/E ratio of -56.67, a PEG ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.77.

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services.

