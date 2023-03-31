QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Lifted by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.76. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $161.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

