Quantum Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5,601.04 and approximately $181,616.75 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00029254 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017919 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00201461 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,174.64 or 1.00035348 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,029.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

