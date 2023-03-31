Quantum (QUA) Trading Down 90% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (QUA) traded 80% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Quantum has a total market cap of $1,120.57 and approximately $189,015.38 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded 90% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00029267 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018257 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00202040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,090.88 or 0.99991092 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000009 USD and is down -9.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,674.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

