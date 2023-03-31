Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 32,637 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.21% of Quest Diagnostics worth $38,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.6 %

DGX traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.52. 669,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,280. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.28 and a 200 day moving average of $141.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.91.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

