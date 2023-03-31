Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $62.74 million and $3.60 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019157 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000931 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,047,171,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

