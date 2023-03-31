RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Now Covered by CJS Securities

Equities researchers at CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. CJS Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of RadNet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. RadNet has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.27 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RadNet by 48.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 180.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in RadNet by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

