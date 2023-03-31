Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.03

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.03 and traded as high as $21.11. Radware shares last traded at $21.05, with a volume of 70,643 shares.
RDWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Radware from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Radware Trading Up 0.2 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03.
Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.
