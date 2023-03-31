Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.03

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.03 and traded as high as $21.11. Radware shares last traded at $21.05, with a volume of 70,643 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Radware from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Radware Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Radware

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Radware by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 1,652.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

