Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Stock Price Down 3%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) shares fell 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.60. 124,982 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 61,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Rafael Stock Down 3.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of Rafael

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFL. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Rafael by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Rafael by 143.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rafael in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rafael in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rafael in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

