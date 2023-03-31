Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Declares Dividend of $0.25

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.
Rand Worldwide Price Performance
OTCMKTS RWWI opened at $23.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76. Rand Worldwide has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $25.00.
Rand Worldwide Company Profile
