Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Declares Dividend of $0.25

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Rand Worldwide Price Performance

OTCMKTS RWWI opened at $23.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76. Rand Worldwide has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $25.00.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

Rand Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of design, engineering, and facilities management solutions. It operates through the following business divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge, Rand Simulation, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division offers Autodesk solutions and value-added services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries.

