Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.74.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,166,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,896 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in Range Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,347,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,646,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.