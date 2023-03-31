Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Short Interest Down 16.2% in March

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,200 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 320,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Rani Therapeutics news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited acquired 5,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $33,196.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,761,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,176,944.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 45,354 shares of company stock worth $263,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics
Rani Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ RANI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.07. 239,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,523. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. Rani Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 20.96 and a quick ratio of 20.96. The company has a market cap of $250.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.46.
Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Rani Therapeutics
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
