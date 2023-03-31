Raymond James Lowers Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $61.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $765.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.80). Vital Energy had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 45.16%. The firm had revenue of $364.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 24.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $207,412.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,788.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.