Raymond James Lowers Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $61.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.62% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Vital Energy Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of VTLE stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $765.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy
In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $207,412.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,788.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Vital Energy Company Profile
Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
