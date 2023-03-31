Reach plc (LON:RCH) Insider Sells £13,379.20 in Stock

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Rating) insider Jim Mullen sold 18,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.91), for a total transaction of £13,379.20 ($16,438.38).

Reach Price Performance

Reach stock opened at GBX 74.90 ($0.92) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £237.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.44, a PEG ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. Reach plc has a 12 month low of GBX 64.40 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 196.20 ($2.41). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 86.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 91.17.

Reach Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 4.46 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Reach’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,375.00%.

Reach Company Profile

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including HullLive, DerbyshireLive, belfastlive, BristoLive, football.london, Devon Live, TeessideLive, edinburghlive, Mylondon, Corkbeo, Dailystar, Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, ChronicleLive, OK!, ECHO, LeicestershireLive, Manchester Evening News, and BirminghamLive.

Featured Stories

