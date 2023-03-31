Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,200 by Credit Suisse Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) received a GBX 6,200 ($76.18) target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($95.83) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($93.38) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,870 ($72.12) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($79.86) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($74.95) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($71.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($98.54).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.