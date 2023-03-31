RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,100 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 665,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Price Performance

OTCMKTS AMYZF traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.39. 124,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,054. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.33. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.60.

Get RecycLiCo Battery Materials alerts:

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

RecycLiCo Battery Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects. Its properties include Artillery Peak, Rocher Deboule, and Lonnie & Virgil properties. The company was founded on July 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.