RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,100 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 665,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Price Performance
OTCMKTS AMYZF traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.39. 124,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,054. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.33. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.60.
About RecycLiCo Battery Materials
