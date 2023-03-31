Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,808 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.5% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.73. 2,187,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,129,814. The company has a market capitalization of $211.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average of $46.66.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

