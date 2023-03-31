Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 523 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,697 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,524 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $382.89. 563,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,081. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $358.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $175.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $473.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

