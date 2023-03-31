Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Tobam bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Shares of DAR stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,365. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average of $67.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $87.59.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company's stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

