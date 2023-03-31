Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $997,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.72. 625,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,325. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.