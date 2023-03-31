Red Door Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.99. 601,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,664,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $161.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.76. The company has a market cap of $141.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.