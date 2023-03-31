Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New $613,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 218,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,036. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.79. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.