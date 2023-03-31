Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.3% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 174.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.86. 68,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,094. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.89.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

