Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,031 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 177.8% in the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 303,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 193,984 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,223.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 174,758 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,781,000 after acquiring an additional 163,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,599,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 239,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,134. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

