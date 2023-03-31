Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.91. 456,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,663. The company has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.