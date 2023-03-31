Red Rock Resorts’ (RRR) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

RRR stock opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.55.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 798.37% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $425.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $542,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

