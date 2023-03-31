Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target Lowered to $184.00 at Robert W. Baird

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX stock opened at $138.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 39.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

