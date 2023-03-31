Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) Receives Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s previous close.

Reliance Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RELI traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.02. 41,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,351. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. Reliance Global Group has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $76.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Global Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Reliance Global Group by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Reliance Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 156,906 shares during the period.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc is a diversified company, which engages in the business of insurance market and other relates sectors. It focuses on acquisition strategy, wholesale, and retail insurance agencies. The company was founded on August 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, NJ.

