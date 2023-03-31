Relx (LON:REL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,620.55

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,620.55 ($32.20) and last traded at GBX 2,618 ($32.17), with a volume of 490212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,606 ($32.02).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REL shares. Barclays lowered shares of Relx to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.76) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.53) to GBX 2,840 ($34.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($35.14) price objective on Relx in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.42) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,547.13 ($31.30).

Relx Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,491.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,359.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,065.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Relx Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.90 ($0.48) per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,470.59%.

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 93,039 shares of Relx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,492 ($30.62), for a total transaction of £2,318,531.88 ($2,848,669.22). Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

