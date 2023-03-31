Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Shares Gap Up to $35.80

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.80, but opened at $36.59. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 42,615 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53.

Rentokil Initial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Rentokil Initial

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.3169 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,250,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. Its products and services protect people from the pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The firm focuses on route-based services, predominately in pest control and hygiene as well as other smaller services including plants, medical, property care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.