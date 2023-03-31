ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stake Lowered by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. ResMed makes up 1.5% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in ResMed by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.96. 180,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,831. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $253.67. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock worth $6,598,428. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.