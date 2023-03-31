Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,197 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after buying an additional 68,282 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $113.99. The company had a trading volume of 509,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.68.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

