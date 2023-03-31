Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,229 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after buying an additional 176,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after purchasing an additional 506,132 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,029,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after acquiring an additional 436,314 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $95.80. The stock had a trading volume of 280,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,696. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.36. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

