Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,696 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,512 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,507,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.24. 1,097,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,073,930. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $91.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.30.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

